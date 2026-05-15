"No one can talk me into leaving-not Uli Hoeneß, not Herbert Hainer": The successful manager fends off advances but intends to stay at Bayern Munich

Before retiring, Pesic will lead champions FC Bayern in this weekend's Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) play-offs for a final appearance. He succeeded World Champion coach Gordon Herbert at the Munich club in December. Taking the helm for a second spell (2012–2016), he says, "otherwise I would always have wondered whether I should have done it". Bayern are the title favourites, "but given the experience we've gained, I'd say: it's going to be very tough," Pesic noted.

He credits fixed routines for his ability to coach effectively at an advanced age. "When I get on the plane, I sit down, read a book, switch off. After arriving, I go straight to the hotel and sleep," Pesic explains. "Then it's training, a meeting, the game, back to the hotel, sleep – it's all routine." He also goes "to the gym two or three times a week and cycles."