Neymar misses out again! Carlo Ancelotti snubs Santos star for Brazil and Croatia friendlies but insists his World Cup hopes are still alive

While the attacker has shown flashes of brilliance since returning to action, technical ability alone is not enough to warrant a place in the current setup. The coaching staff is closely monitoring him but feels he has not reached his peak following a lengthy recovery from knee surgery. The former Real Madrid boss elaborated on his rationale in the wake of Neymar's 90-minute display against Corinthians at the weekend, saying: "It is a physical evaluation. It is not a technical evaluation. Neymar with the ball is very good. For the coaching staff, for me, he is not at 100% of his possibilities. He has to work to be at 100% of his possibilities. This is an opinion of mine and of the entire staff that sees and will see his games in the coming months."