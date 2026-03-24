Neymar allegedly spent 'nearly 24 hours playing high-stakes online poker' after being ruled out of Santos' latest game due to 'workload management'

Neymar's affinity for poker is well-documented and dates back over a decade. Since 2014, he has transitioned from a casual player to a prominent figure in the gambling world, even naming his dog 'Poker' and serving as a high-profile brand ambassador for major platforms. Despite his enthusiasm, the hobby has intersected with his professional life in controversial ways. In March 2023, while recovering from an ankle injury at PSG, he famously lost €1m in just two hours during a live stream. More recently, in 2024, he faced criticism for playing online poker on his phone during a party for his daughter Mavie.

The Santos star has confirmed that he did play in the poker tournament over the weekend, telling LeoDias: "Unfortunately, these past few days, due to load management, I haven't been able to play, so I've had this time to do what I enjoy most, which is playing a little poker, besides football."