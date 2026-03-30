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The new Ronaldo, Ronaldinho & Romario? Joao Pedro compares Vinicius Jr, Raphinha & Co to legendary Brazil trio as Chelsea star admits to feeling World Cup pressure
Emulating the icons of the past
Brazil forward Pedro has expressed confidence in the current generation of Brazilian talent, highlighting the presence of several stars at top European clubs while acknowledging the growing pressure on the national team to end its long wait for World Cup glory. The Selecao have not won the World Cup since 2002, when a squad consisting of the likes of Golden Boot winner Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, who was the tournament's joint-second top scorer, overpowered Germany in the final. But the current team, Pedro insists, boasts stars of a similar calibre.
"Back in the day we had Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Romario, but if you look at football today, Brazil has players like that," Pedro told ESPN. "There's Vini at Real Madrid, Raphinha at Barcelona, me and Estevao at Chelsea, and Andrey, too. They all play for top clubs. What is a bother is that it's been a long time since Brazil won a World Cup. We're the greatest national team in the world, and when you go without winning for a long time, that pressure builds up."
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The struggle for national team rhythm
While the likes of Vinicius and Raphinha have been standout performers in La Liga, they have often struggled to replicate that devastating club form on the international stage. Vinicius has managed just eight goals in 46 appearances for his country, while Raphinha has netted 11 times in 36 outings. Pedro suggests that the lack of consistent time spent together on the training pitch is the primary reason for this disconnect.
"We're getting to know each other better," the Chelsea forward explained. "I play in England, Vini plays in Spain, and Raphinha is at another club. We need to be training together just as we do at our clubs, where we spend the whole year. With the national team, you do things differently to how you do them at your club, so you need to adapt quickly. With more training time, things start to run more smoothly. Things will start to click soon enough."
Life without Neymar under Ancelotti
The Selecao have been forced to navigate a difficult period without their all-time leading scorer, Neymar, who has been sidelined from the national setup since tearing his ACL in October 2023. Although the veteran has returned to action with Santos, he has yet to prove his fitness to Ancelotti, leaving the younger generation to shoulder the burden of expectations. The lack of a clinical edge has led to criticism of the preferred front four of Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius and Matheus Cunha.
The pressure is compounded by the fact that Brazil is approaching a 24-year drought since their last World Cup triumph in 2002. As the five-time world champions prepare for the upcoming tournament, the demand for their famous Joga Bonito style combined with clinical results has peaked. Pedro remains adamant that the quality is there, but the environmental factors of international football require a faster period of adaptation for the stars to truly shine.
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Stepping up in Orlando
Opportunities for the Chelsea man to prove his point are set to increase following the news that Raphinha has been ruled out for five weeks with a hamstring injury. Pedro, who has enjoyed a productive season at Stamford Bridge with 14 goals and eight assists in 31 league appearances, is now expected to lead the line in Tuesday's friendly against Croatia in Orlando. It serves as a vital dress rehearsal before the real business begins in the summer.
Brazil are scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13. With the weight of a nation on their shoulders, the current generation knows that comparisons to Ronaldo and Ronaldinho will only be validated by silverware.