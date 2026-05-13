According to Sport Bild, Lisbon-based Benfica are keen to sign the versatile player.
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New club after leaving FC Bayern Munich: The departing FCB star could be on the verge of a career first
According to the report, the leading Portuguese club has been in contact with Guerreiro's camp for some time. Moreover, the 32-year-old can envisage a move to Benfica.
The German record champions had already announced at the end of March that Guerreiro's contract, which expires at the end of the season, would not be renewed, meaning Benfica would not have to pay a transfer fee.
Guerreiro had joined Bayern from BVB on a free transfer in 2023 at the behest of then-coach Thomas Tuchel, but despite regular appearances he remained a substitute and never recaptured the form he displayed during his peak years in Dortmund.
Guerreiro has never played in Portugal.
Under Vincent Kompany, Guerreiro was rarely selected and spent most of his time on the substitutes' bench. When the Belgian did pick him, it was usually in attacking midfield—and even then only as part of a rotation. At left-back, where he had started many matches for BVB, the Bayern coach consistently favoured other options.
For the 65-time international, this would mark his first professional spell in Portugal. A France native, Guerreiro rose through the ranks at Blanc-Mesnil SF, INF Clairefontaine, SM Caen, FC Lorient and Borussia Dortmund before moving to Munich.
It remains to be seen who will be in the Benfica dugout when he arrives; reports suggest current coach Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid as early as next week.
Even before his departure was confirmed, Juventus Turin had been linked with a move for him, though that rumour has since subsided.
Raphael Guerreiro: Performance data and statistics at FC Bayern
Games 93 goals Goals: 14 14 assists Assists 8