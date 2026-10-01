Netherlands player ratings vs Greece: Tijjani Reijnders stars off the bench as Xavi Hernandez's team salvage dramatic Nations League draw

The Dutch displayed two vastly different tactical faces at Stadio Toumbas. In a disastrous first half, Xavi Hernandez's side struggled to cope with the hosts' directness, falling behind to a Fotis Ioannidis strike after 23 minutes before Giorgos Masouras doubled the deficit in stoppage time. Despite commanding 71 per cent of possession, the visitors lacked the penetration required to disrupt the Greek low block, heading into the break with a mountain to climb.
The introduction of Reijnders and Ryan Gravenberch at half-time altered the gravitational centre of the match. Van Dijk initiated the comeback in the 59th minute, finishing a corner delivered by Joey Veerman. The pressure finally told in the 89th minute when Reijnders fired home from the centre of the box. While defensive lapses in the first period will frustrate the coaching staff, the character shown to accumulate 19 shots and eventually restore parity ensures they remain firmly in the hunt in Group A2.