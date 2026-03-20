Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has announced the squad list for the Oranje’s upcoming training camp, during which they will play two friendlies over the international break: on Friday 27 March at 8.45 pm, they will host Norway at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, and the following Tuesday, 31 March, they will face Ecuador at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven at the same time. These will be the final warm-up matches ahead of the World Cup, which will be held this summer across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The manager has called up 26 players, including several from Serie A.
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Netherlands: Koopmeiners and Dumfries called up for friendlies against Norway and Ecuador: manager Koeman’s full squad list
THE NETHERLANDS SQUAD
GOALKEEPERS: Justin Bijlow (Genoa), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton), Mark Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen)
DEFENDERS: Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Liverpool), Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton), Jurriën Timber (Arsenal), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Jorrel Hato (Chelsea).
MIDFIELDERS: Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Kees Smit (AZ), Quinten Timber (Olympique Marseille), Luciano Valente (Feyenoord), Teun Koopmeiners (Juventus).
FORWARDS: Forwards: Memphis Depay (Corinthians), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Roma), Brian Brobbey (Sunderland), Xavi Simons (Tottenham), Wout Weghorst (Ajax), Noa Lang (Galatasaray).