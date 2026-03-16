Naples: Conte relies solely on new signings to secure another win: the latest ahead of his meeting with De Laurentiis

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Conte knows the club is hungry and keen to remain competitive at the highest level, both in Italy and in Europe. But the manager needs to discuss matters and feel reassured about what lies ahead.

Another transfer window spending over €150 million seems unthinkable. There is also the club’s desire to review and reduce the wage bill, with labour costs having soared to €160 million a year. However, Napoli have the funds to operate in the transfer market, to make the right signings to truly strengthen the squad.

In addition to the permanent signings of Hojlund and Alisson Santos, already confirmed by sporting director Manna’s recent comments, just a few new signings will suffice next summer; there will be no need to overhaul the squad. Conte will need just a few key players to make a qualitative leap and remain at the top. That is why moving forward together is possible: by setting the record straight and once again striking a balance between technical and financial requirements.