'My toys' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals supercar garage packed with rare Ferraris, Bugattis and hypercars

The break won't last much longer. Al-Nassr's Lisbon camp concluded on August 5, and the squad - Ronaldo included - is expected back in Riyadh shortly after, leaving him roughly a week of full training before the Saudi Pro League season kicks off on August 15 against Al-Fateh. Ange Postecoglou's side will begin the campaign as defending champions after finally ending Ronaldo's domestic trophy drought in May, sealing the title with a 4-1 win over Damac in which he scored twice - his first major club silverware since winning Serie A with Juventus back in 2020. For now, though, the garage doors are the only thing Ronaldo is opening.