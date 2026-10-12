Mourinho's prophecy, Premier League dreams and Rafael Leao's Turkish gamble: Nicolo Zaniolo lifts the lid on his nomadic career

Nicolo Zaniolo has never been shy about his admiration for Jose Mourinho, the man who guided him during some of the most productive years of his career at Roma. Under the Portuguese tactician, the Italian forward produced his best statistical returns, but he insists the "Special One" moniker goes far beyond just tactical instructions on the pitch. According to the current Udinese man, it is Mourinho’s psychological edge and foresight that truly set him apart from the rest of the managerial elite.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, Zaniolo revealed a specific anecdote from the historic Europa Conference League final. "Mourinho is 'Special' in everything: in management, on the pitch, in the vision of the match. There are many anecdotes I could tell... To say one? It is linked to the Conference final: I was in a run-off with another player and all his staff advised not to let me play but him. And Mourinho then replied: 'No, tomorrow Nicolò must play because he scores'. Other times he would come into the dressing room and say: 'tomorrow we start strong, we put them in difficulty and we start 1-0' and the next day we started strong and we started 1-0. He is a master."

The bond between the pair remains strong even after their respective departures from the Stadio Olimpico. Zaniolo emphasized that the veteran coach’s human qualities are just as impressive as his trophy cabinet. "Outside the field he helped me a lot. We still talk on WhatsApp, sometimes he writes, sometimes I do. That a coach who has led world-level champions spontaneously finds the time to ask me how I am makes you understand the greatness of the man even before the coach," Zaniolo added, highlighting the lasting impact the Roma legend had on his personal and professional development.