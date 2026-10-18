MLS Roundup: St. Louis CITY SC's impressive unbeaten streak ends, Lionel Messi saves Inter Miami Miami again, and the Philadelphia Union keep ticking along

There’s another weekend of MLS (almost) sorted, then. And there was lots of good stuff. Inter Miami remain unconvincing, but Lionel Messi is doing Lionel Messi things. Nashville SC were on the verge of securing the Supporters’ Shield but conceded late against a solid San Jose team and could have few complaints about a 1-1 draw. Robert Lewandowski and the Chicago Fire, meanwhile, had reason to celebrate despite a frustrating night in front of goal, securing a playoff spot even after a 1-0 loss to New England.

Out West, things got a bit weird. St. Louis CITY saw their unbeaten streak end against the unlikeliest of opponents. Seattle dropped points to a very bad Montreal side. And then LAFC and NYCFC settled for the strangest draw of the season so far - and pretty much nobody walked away happy.

GOAL rounds up all of the MLS action from Saturday night...