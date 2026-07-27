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MLS All-Star RondoGOAL
Tom Hindle

MLS 2026 All Star Game Rondo: Does this game still matter? Is Liga MX still the right opponent and who is the game's biggest snub?

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With the World Cup still lingering in the rear view mirror, the MLS All Star game is in a precarious spot - yet it still carries something of a charm.

The MLS All-Star Game still has a bit of charm. It is one of those traditions the league has always clung to, an annual exclamation point - and a reminder that, above all else, this is a distinctly American league.

But for almost as long as the event has existed, there has been debate over whether it really matters. In the early days, it certainly made sense. The league was smaller, the overall quality was lower, and an All-Star Game gave new fans something familiar to celebrate.

Now, it finds itself in a bit of a weird spot. Sure, many of the league’s best players will be there. But others - most notably Lionel Messi - will not. With some major names unavailable and a continent still nursing a World Cup hangover, does this thing still matter? What does it mean to be an All-Star? And is it time for another change of format? GOAL writers break it all down in another edition of... The Rondo.

  • MLS All-Star Game 2025Getty Images

    Is the MLS ASG still relevant, especially in a World Cup host year?

    Tom Hindle: Yes and no. MLS will always have its quirks, charms, and ways of distinguishing itself from the rest of the footballing world. An All Star Game is one of those things. Now, does the score matter? Probably not. Is it as big of a deal to be an MLS All Star as it is in the NBA or MLB? Nah. But it does feel like quite a nice occasion, and something to hold onto. And a little acknowledgement of quality never hurt anybody!

    Alex Labidou: Unfortunately, no. This World Cup generated an unprecedented level of attention and emotional investment across North America. Had it been staged in South Africa or Asia, MLS could at least sell the return of high-level soccer to the continent. Instead, the All-Star Game feels more like a footnote to the summer.

    There are still some positives. Charlotte, which wasn’t a World Cup host city, gets an opportunity to showcase its passion for the sport. And even without Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and Thomas Müller will bring genuine star power - which is an upgrade from last season - to the Queen City.

    Ryan Tolmich: This year? Less so, simply because everyone did just spend all summer watching a triple-digit amount of elite-level games. By comparison, a glorified friendly is a little less exciting, although it is still fun enough to keep doing in most other years.

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  • EvanderGetty

    Which All Star are you most excited to see and why?

    TH: Evander, now and forever. He's perfect for these kinds of games. Give the Brazilian lad the ball, and he makes magic happen. FC Cincinnati's main man makes football fun.

    AL: Son is the easy answer. He’s arguably the biggest eligible All-Star outside of Messi, and this will be his first experience in MLS’s annual summer showcase. Still, New York Red Bulls teenage prodigy Julian Hall could make a bigger name for himself while playing alongside some of the league’s best.

    RT: Step on up Zavier Gozo! It’s the RSL starlet’s time to shine as he continues his breakout. In a few years, we may look back at this as a weekend where he announced himself to a new audience.

  • Nicolas Fernandez New York City FCGetty Images

    Who, outside of Messi, should be on this roster and isn’t?

    TH: Nicolas Fernandez of NYCFC feels like a bit of a snub. He's been their best player their season, and one of the best attacking pieces in MLS full stop. A word, too, for Red Bulls youngster Adri Mehmeti, who has been excellent this year - even if that is too trendy of a pick.

    AL: Injuries obviously play a factor here, but how about Timo Werner? San Jose Earthquakes are currently tied for third in the Western Conference, and at times, the former Germany international played his part in that. He’s a fun player to watch, and that’s ultimately what you want at an All-Star game.

    RT: It’s silly but, for vibes, get Griezmann and Lewandowski out there. We obviously have to pretend that this is about achievement, but it would be wildly fun to have those two in this game anyway.

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  • MLS vs Liga MX All Star Game 2024Getty

    Are you fans of Liga MX vs. MLS?

    TH: Yeah, why not! MLS guys play each other in some form every single week for nearly a year. There's nothing wrong with changing things up a little. And even if the MLS-Liga MX rivalry isn't quite the most passionate thing in the world, it's a decent matchup that brings some fresh competition into the fold.

    AL: From an entertainment standpoint, MLS against its southern neighbor is getting a bit overplayed. Between Leagues Cup, CONCACAF, Campeones Cup, the luster is taken away when it's a constant go-to. It’s one thing if there’s a super notable star, but outside of Gilberto Mora, there’s no one really moving the needle.

    RT: Yeah, it’s way more fun than the old format. Getting battered by European teams in preseason wasn’t beneficial for anyone. This format at least puts bragging rights on the line in an even game.

  • Pedro durante amistoso contra o Benfica, 2026Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

    What improvement to this game would you make if you could?

    TH: Right, let's get weird. There are two solutions here. The first is go proper silly, make it five-a-side, rotating round robin style, first to two wins, 10 minutes on the clock - basically the kind of pickup game you'd find in cities around the world. You could probably divide each roster evenly, make four teams from each, and let everyone cook. Either that, OR it's time to ring up a CONMEBOL side. The winners of the Copa Libertadores perhaps?

    AL: It’s time to expand reach and get creative a bit. So how about a CONCACAF All-Stars vs. CONMEBOL game? The ties between Liga MX and MLS are already very close when you consider just how often the two leagues work together; why not use that and create something that could actually be fun? Plus, considering the level of hype and fan engagement South American teams brought in both the Club World Cup and the World Cup, MLS needs to continue to find ways to tap into it. There is plenty of untapped potential there.

    RT: Dream world? Probably a Premier League or La Liga All-Star team opponent, just because that would allow different players to play together. Imagine Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Alvarez leading the line? Not fun for the MLS team, but very fun to watch.

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