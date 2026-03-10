Milan, the Allegri (and Leao) factor on the number 9 of the future: Kean is liked, what is filtering through with Fiorentina

It is no surprise that Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has always been on AC Milan's wish list. It is no secret that in recent months, during transfer meetings between the club's management and technical staff, the Italian centre forward's name has always been mentioned by the various parties involved.

We know, also according to what Fabrizio Romano and Matteo Moretto have said on YouTube, that Kean was a player Milan were already interested in back in January: However, the Viola club made it clear that the player was too important for the club's future, given their precarious position in the table, with the Tuscan side fighting to avoid relegation and only one point ahead of Cremonese in third from bottom, and that he would finish the season in Florence.