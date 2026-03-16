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Milan hello Leao HDCalciomercato
Andrea Longoni

Translated by

Milan: Scudetto handed to Inter; Allegri gets the line-up wrong. The Leao controversy erupts: his behaviour is unacceptable, and his time at the club appears to be coming to an end

An analysis of what happened in the match against Lazio and the views of the Rossoneri players.

Milan had the chance to reignite the title race, but instead they’ve literally thrown it away, handing it to Inter. And now they’ll have to look over their shoulders and stay alert in the Champions League race.

Allegri prepared the match very poorly, as the facts show, with a line-up that was, among other things, wrong. Why play Estupinan when on the other side there is one of the best wingers in the league, like Isaksen? A chronicle of a disaster waiting to happen. And let’s add that even in the derby, goals aside, the former Brighton man had caused a few of his usual problems, as was the case with Dimarco’s missed goal. Why not Bartesaghi?

  • WITHOUT RABIOT...

    On that side, moreover, without Rabiot, Jashari failed to lend a hand: the Swiss player, who put in a very poor performance, continues to be a cause for concern. And then there was Pavlovic who, evidently at Allegri’s request, frequently pushed forward, leaving that part of the pitch exposed, where Estupinan, in a one-on-one with Isaksen, went down like a skittle.

    The Livorno-born manager had a poor game, outmanoeuvred by his counterpart Sarri in the first half.

    It was initially on his conscience, then obviously on the team’s too, who, without Rabiot, lost their character and fell apart.

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  • THE LEAO CASE IS UNACCEPTABLE

    Then the Leao incident blew up. A complete and utter embarrassment: unacceptable on every level.

    Point one: he was playing terribly, and the fact that Pulisic didn’t pass him a decent ball is absolutely no excuse.

    Point two: he shows a lack of respect for the teammates coming on.

    Three: he showed a lack of respect to the manager, even sending him off.

    Point four: it means he’s not in the game. Walking off slowly when you’re losing such an important match means you’re mentally elsewhere.

    It is unacceptable. It is the wrong behaviour, for which he should apologise.

  • AND IN THE FUTURE...

    Looking ahead, with Allegri and the 3-5-2 formation, a summer transfer should be seriously considered: keeping him under these circumstances would make no sense. His time at Milan seems to have truly come to an end, regardless of yesterday’s incident.

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