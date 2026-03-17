The straw that broke the camel’s back? Rafael Leão’s season has been inconsistent, to put it mildly: on the one hand, there has often been talk of a more responsible, consistent and leadership-minded number 10, but there have been plenty of subpar performances and, as in the case of the defeat at the Olimpico against Lazio, incidents that cannot have gone down well at Via Aldo Rossi. No fines or official reprimands, but La Gazzetta dello Sport even reports today that the Rossoneri management are ready to consider any offers that may come in for the Portuguese player this summer.
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Milan: is Nusa the next Leao? The Rossoneri’s valuation and Leipzig’s – what might happen in the transfer market
THE RIGHT PRICE
As La Rosea points out, Leao’s contract includes a €170 million release clause, but Milan will obviously also consider significantly lower offers, perhaps in the region of €80 million: where might these come from, for a player who would currently be difficult to rank among the top names on the market? Perhaps from a Premier League side or from Saudi Arabia. In all this, it is also worth bearing in mind that the offer must be accepted not only by the Rossoneri, but also by their number 10.
IDEA NUSA
Only once Leao has left – a matter that remains to be seen – should Milan turn to the transfer market to find a replacement. The ideal candidate appears to be more of a winger than a striker, a role in which Allegri has reinvented the Portuguese player this season. La Gazzetta mentions Antonio Nusa, a Norwegian born in 2005 who plays for Leipzig and who put in two outstanding performances against Italy in the 2026 World Cup qualifying group, which they won ahead of the Azzurri. Should the Germans fail to qualify for the next Champions League (they are currently fifth, three points behind Hoffenheim and Stuttgart), they might be persuaded to cash in.
THE SEASON AND PRICE OF NUSA
Nusa is valued at around €35 million: this season with Leipzig, he has scored two goals and provided two assists in 23 league appearances, as well as one goal and one assist in a further four DFB-Pokal matches, the German national cup.