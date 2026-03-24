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Emanuele Tramacere

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Milan have made contact with Goretzka. He likes Italy, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Atlético in the running

AC Milan
L. Goretzka
Transfers
Atletico Madrid
Arsenal
Tottenham
Inter
Juventus

Leon Goretzka remains a serious target for Milan this summer, and talks are ongoing.

A physical midfielder with a knack for scoring goals, capable of playing both as a central midfielder and a playmaker should Modric decide to call it a day. Milan are active in the midfield transfer market with a major and ambitious target in mind. In this context, it is worth reiterating the keen interest at Via Aldo Rossi in Leon Goretzka, the German midfielder whose contract is expiring and who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, making him available on a free transfer.


As highlighted by Bild, the Rossoneri have contacted the player and his entourage directly, but the competition is fierce at present and the financial aspects of the deal are not straightforward to manage, despite the former Schalke 04 man having expressed an openness to Serie A.


  • CONTACT

    As reported by Bild journalist Christian Falk to MilanNews, Milan’s interest is genuine and has led the club to contact the player through his agents. Allegri rates him highly both for his playing style and for the international experience he would bring to the dressing room.

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  • NUMBER PROBLEM

    The main issue concerns the figures relating to his salary and the free transfer deal (commissions and signing bonuses). Goretzka earns around €17–18 million gross per season at Bayern Munich, and the figure he would receive in Milan would in any case be lower. The request is for a salary of €7 million per year plus €3 million in bonuses, to which, however, a substantial signing-on bonus of €10 million would be added.

  • STIFF COMPETITION, BUT HE'S EYEING SERIE A

    According to Falk’s report today, the competition for Goretzka is not so much coming from other Italian clubs, but rather from abroad, where Arsenal – who made a move for him back in January – are leading the chase, along with Tottenham and Atlético Madrid. However, Bild confirms that the midfielder has opened the door to a move to Serie A, a league in which he would like to play. The Colchoneros, however, could prove to be Milan’s most dangerous rivals this summer.

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