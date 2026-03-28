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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, deal done: Andrej Kostic signed. Figures and details: he is already in Milan for his medical

AC Milan
Transfers
A. Kostic
Partizan Belgrade

Milan have secured a striker with great potential for the future: the deal for Kostic is done.

Mission accomplished for Milan, who have secured one of the greatest talents currently available on the European scene: the deal is done for Andrej Kostic’s summer move from Partizan Belgrade.

The news released by Luca Maninetti has been met with a positive response, as confirmed by Calciomercato’s editorial team: the club based in Via Aldo Rossi has secured the services of the young Montenegrin striker, reaching an agreement with the Serbian side, and the 2007-born player is already in Milan, ready to undergo medical tests with the Rossoneri tomorrow (Sunday 29 March).

Milan thus completes its first signing ahead of next season.

  • THE ATTEMPT IN JANUARY

    One of the minor sagas that had accompanied the Rossoneri’s January transfer window has thus come to a positive conclusion: indeed, Milan had already attempted to sign the young Montenegrin gem during the previous winter transfer window, but were unable to reach an agreement with Partizan Belgrade.

    It is worth recalling that there was still a significant financial gap between the two clubs: in January, Milanhad submitted a proposal based on a fixed fee of between €2 and €3 million – which could have risen to as much as €7–8 million, solely through the inclusion of certain bonuses – which was never accepted by Partizan, who also had to take into account that 20% of any future resale of the player would have gone to his former club, the owners of his registration rights, namely Podgorica.

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  • CLEAR INTENTION

    In the end, Andrej Kostic’s strong determination paid off. From the moment the possibility of wearing the Rossoneri shirt in the future first arose, he had always made it clear to Partizan and his agent (Darko Ristic, who also looks after Dusan Vlahovic’s interests at his agency) that he wanted to go and play for Milan.

    This determination had already led, in recent months, to a basic agreement and the finalisation of a deal regarding the contract’s duration and financial terms between the Milan club and the entourage of the 2007-born player.

  • THE PLAN FOR THE FUTURE

    Kostic is set to undergo his standard medical with Milan tomorrow and will join the Rossoneri from 1 July. This is a masterstroke by Milan’s sporting director, FuturoKirovski, who has been working alongside the entourage of the Montenegro Under-21 player for weeks to secure the deal and reach a final agreement with Partizan Belgrade.

    Milan’s plan now is for Kostic to join Massimo Oddo’s squad from next season, with a view to eventually working his way up the ranks and making his way into the first team to be assessed by Massimiliano Allegri.

    This season, Kostic has already made 34 appearances across all competitions (including Europa League and Conference League qualifiers), scoring 11 goals and providing one assist.

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  • THE INITIAL FIGURES

    This is set to be a major coup for Milan, who will welcome Andrej Kostic into their squad, although he will join the Milan Futuro project from July, once he has passed the standard medical examinations required before signing the contract that will tie him to the club based at Via Aldo Rossi for the coming years.

    The deal, as reported by Calciomercato.com, will be finalised as a permanent transfer for a fee of €3 million plus bonuses, plus a percentage of any future resale of the striker, born in 2007.

    He will be integrated gradually into the Rossoneri set-up, but Milan have pulled off a major coup by beating off stiff European competition for one of the most promising prospects on the European football scene.

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