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Mikel Arteta reveals surprising moment he knew Arsenal would win 2025-26 Premier League crown
A historic triumph for the Gunners
Arsenal have finally climbed back to the summit of English football, securing the 2025-26 Premier League title and ending over two decades of hurt. After finishing as runners-up for three successive seasons, Arteta’s side finally proved they had the mental fortitude to outlast City.
The title was mathematically confirmed earlier in the week when Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, allowing the Gunners to celebrate in front of their home fans on Sunday. Following a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, Arteta reflected on the journey and revealed the specific turning points that convinced him this year would be different.
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Pre-season foundations and player commitment
Arteta believes the seeds of success were sown long before the first whistle of the season was blown. While many pointed to the club's heavy investment in the transfer market, the Spaniard insists that the psychological shift within the group during their summer preparations was the catalyst for their eventual glory.
Speaking to BeIN Sports, Arteta said: "The very first one probably came when we all came together in pre-season, the week before we played Manchester United. I got all the players together and asked them what they were happy to do for the team. They were happy to do anything for the team and I knew we had a big chance to compete in every competition because we had the depth and the quality to challenge."
He continued: "Their response was immediate and incredible and they weren’t just words – it’s easy to say it in a meeting, but then you need to produce it throughout a ten-month season. The boys deserve so much credit because they’ve done it in an incredible way."
The surprising turning point at the Etihad
Perhaps most surprisingly, Arteta revealed that a loss against their primary rivals, Man City, was the moment he felt most certain of victory. Instead of shattering their confidence, the defeat served as a validation of Arsenal's progress and their ability to compete at the highest level of European football.
"The second moment is when we lost at Manchester City," Arteta explained. "That day I thought, 'we are going to win it'. I looked at the players in the dressing room and I wanted to see their reactions before I said anything. And I could tell they were very hurt but they realised we can beat them and we can be better than them. It was in our hands and we had to do what we had to do, after that we focused on what we needed to become champions and the response was immediate. From that moment I realised we were going to go very close to winning it."
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The Gunners eyes more glory in Budapest
Arsenal now have to firmly shift their focus to the Champions League final in Budapest as they look to dethrone current holders Paris Saint-Germain. The focus in the Arsenal camp remains unwavering as they seek to complete a historic double, with the showpiece event set to take place on May 30.