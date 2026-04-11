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Mikel Arteta told he's 'very lucky' to still be Arsenal's manager & should be doing better after spending 'a lot of money'
Hasselbaink questions Arteta’s record
Hasselbaink has cast doubt on Arteta’s achievements at Arsenal despite the club sitting in a strong position in the Premier League title race. The former Netherlands international argued that the Spaniard’s trophy return does not match the time and financial backing he has received. Arteta has been in charge since 2019 and guided Arsenal back into the Champions League while building a squad capable of challenging for major honours. However, Hasselbaink believes that winning only the FA Cup during that period raises legitimate questions about whether more success should already have arrived.
- AFP
Pundit questions results despite strong position
The former striker also pointed to Arsenal’s significant investment in the transfer market, suggesting the club’s strengthened squad should have translated into clearer dominance. Speaking on Sky Sports, Hasselbaink suggested that Arteta’s tenure has been unusually secure for a manager at a club of Arsenal’s stature.
"Arsenal are in a great position at the moment, but let's not forget how long he's been there" he said. "He has won one FA Cup. For a club like Arsenal, is that enough? Yes they are in a really good position, but let's how a look how much he has spent in the last two years - a lot of money. He has got two good squads, the bench is really strong. Should they not be more ahead?"
Debate over style and long-term backing
While Arsenal have built a reputation this season for defensive solidity and efficiency from set pieces, Hasselbaink admitted he would prefer to see a more expressive style from the north London side.
"You look at the football - they are pragmatic," he added. "They are solid they don't give a lot away. Yes, that's how you win the league normally. Would I want to see more the Arsenal way? Yes. With a bit more flair. But that is me, a lover of football. You don't win leagues all the time like that. I think he has been very lucky to be this long at a club of that stature. They must have believed in him. That doesn't happen a lot."
- AFP
What comes next?
Arsenal remain firmly in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting 11 points clear of Manchester City. Arteta’s side are aiming to secure the club’s first league crown since 2004, and lifting the trophy would likely silence many of the criticisms surrounding his tenure. The Gunners are now preparing to face Bournemouth in the Premier League, followed by the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting CP next week.