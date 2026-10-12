Mikel Arteta frustrated by double injury blow but Arsenal get William Saliba boost

Despite the frustrating nature of the setbacks, Arteta defended his staff and the decision to keep substitutes active. "When they have to play, they have no rhythm, and when you ask them to play, they’re going to have no impact in the game," he said.

"That could happen at the Emirates; it never happened in the seven years I was here. It could happen the next day in the training session, and that has happened before, and hopefully it happens now and doesn’t happen again. What can you do? If I knew I had a crystal ball clear, I’d say: ‘Guys, go in the Jacuzzi, everybody, I’ll see you tomorrow.’"