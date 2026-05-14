Michael Owen branded a 'fool' by Mason Mount's father after criticism of Man Utd midfielder

Analysing the performance, Owen suggested the former Chelsea man was failing to justify the club's significant investment. He said: "Mason Mount is working hard, but right now he’s not performing anywhere near the level Manchester United expected when they signed him.

"He looks a little slow in possession, a bit laggy in transitions, and he’s not really influencing the game enough in midfield. You can clearly see United are missing players like Casemiro in the middle of the park because there’s no real control or authority there.

"Manchester United need more intensity and personality from Mount because games like this demand it."