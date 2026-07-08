Why Michael Olise’s ‘nonchalance’ is a good thing as former France international Patrice Evra explains ‘hardest’ part of being a superstar to Bayern Munich winger

Olise’s stock has soared to the point that he is now said to be registering on the recruitment radar of Real Madrid. It has been claimed that Florentino Perez is prepared to part with a record-breaking fee of €223 million (£191m/$255m) in order to bring another ‘Galactico’ to Santiago Bernabeu.

Obvious questions can be asked of whether anybody is worth that kind of money. Olise is scaling those heights at present, with football history littered with tales of stars that burned brightly for a short period of time before unfortunately fizzling out.

Quizzed on how Olise can avoid that fate, Evra added: “The hardest thing in football is not getting to the top. The hardest thing is staying there. Talent can open the door, but your habits decide if you stay in the room.

“Michael has to protect what makes him special. Keep the same people around him, keep enjoying football, keep working, and don't start believing the noise too much. Every year defenders study you more. Every year people expect more. That's when you find out who is serious.

“From what I see, he doesn't look like someone playing for attention. He looks like someone who loves the game. If he keeps that joy, stays humble and never thinks he's arrived, he can stay at the top for a long time.”