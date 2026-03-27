According to a report in the newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Italian record champions Juventus Turin are said to be stepping up their efforts to sign the Polish international striker for the coming season.
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Meeting ahead of the Polish national team’s match: Top club reportedly going all out for Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski
According to reports, a meeting took place between Lewandowski and Juventus officials on the sidelines of the World Cup qualifier between Poland and Albania (2–1). It is said that the possibility of the 37-year-old wearing the Juventus shirt from next summer was discussed.
Lewandowski’s contract with his club, FC Barcelona, expires at the end of the season. Following numerous reports in recent weeks and months suggesting a departure, ESPN recently reported that the Catalans intend to keep the Polish striker and instead cash in on his strike partner Ferran Torres.
The 37-year-old has always remained tight-lipped about his future, merely stating that both staying at Barca and a move to another club were possibilities for him. “I don’t know. Because I have to feel it. At the moment I can’t tell you anything, because I’m not even 50 per cent sure which path I want to take. It’s not the right moment yet,” he said in early March.
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Will Juventus have to replace Vlahovic in the summer?
Lewandowski, who moved from Bayern Munich to Barcelona in 2022, has not been the undisputed first-choice centre-forward for the Catalans since the start of this season. Nevertheless, he remains a key part of the team under manager Hansi Flick. So far in the current 2025/26 season, he has scored 16 goals and provided three assists in 37 appearances.
Juventus, meanwhile, are on the hunt for a new striker to replace Dusan Vlahovic, who is keen to leave. The Serbian’s contract, who has been sidelined since mid-December with an adductor injury, expires in Turin this summer, meaning he could leave on a free transfer.
However, there have also been recent reports of a U-turn in this situation. Vlahovic is said to be in talks with Juve, at the very least, and negotiating the options for a contract extension.
Robert Lewandowski: His performance statistics for the 2025–26 season
Matches
Goals
Assists
Minutes played
37
16
3
1,950