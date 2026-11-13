Mauricio Pochettino named Manchester United manager as USMNT exit confirmed just months after signing new contract
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
The situation at Man Utd
Friday's announcement comes after days of speculation surrounding Pochettino's future. The USMNT has been in camp preparing for an upcoming CONCACAF Nations League clash with Haiti, but the headlines have been dominated by reports linking Pochettino with the Manchester United job.
While those reports emerged early in the week, the ball got rolling on Thursday when Man Utd made the sacking of Michael Carrick official. That freed up the club to hire Pochettino, who has been linked with the job at Old Trafford dating back to his time at Tottenham.
Those links have finally turned into something tangible as the 54-year-old coach signs a two-and-a-half-year deal to take over at Manchester United.
- Getty Images Sport
What about the USMNT?
Although Pochettino has confirmed his move to Manchester United, he will first take charge of two final games against Haiti. The first of those games will come Saturday in Miami before the two sides face off once again on Tuesday in Cincinnati for what will be the final games of the Pochettino era.
From there, the USMNT will begin a coaching search, and they'll have time to make that search extensive. The team is set to gather in December for an MLS-heavy camp, with U-23 boss Steve Cherundolo set to take charge at that time, but that camp will take place outside of a FIFA international window. As a result, the team's next official games could come in March, although those potential Nations League games will depend on how the team fares against Haiti during this window.
- IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
What was said
"The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honors of my career. We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the Federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country,” Pochettino said.
“We want to thank Cindy Parlow Cone, JT Batson and Dan Helfrich for their partnership and incredible working relationships throughout our time here. There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it’s one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer. You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field."
- IMAGO / Anadolu Agency
Poch's USMNT tenure
Pochettino arrived with the USMNT in September 2024, replacing Gregg Berhalter following the team's premature Copa America exit. His task was simple: bring the USMNT to new heights at the World Cup. The road there, however, was not simple.
Following a pair of stunning defeats in the 2025 Nations League, Pochettino ushered in a cultural reset that began at that summer's Gold Cup. Featuring a youth-heavy squad, the team made it all the way to the finale before losing to Mexico, which means Pochettino leaves the program as the first permanent coach in the modern era to not get his hands on silverware.
Ultimately, though, all eyes were always on the World Cup. At the tournament, the USMNT dazzled in the group stage, cruising past Paraguay and Australia before a rotated squad narrowly lost to Turkey. The U.S. then began the knockout rounds with a win over Bosnia & Herzegovina, despite a now-infamous Folarin Balogun red card, but were embarrassed by Belgium in the Round of 16. That loss seemingly ended the Pochettino era, but it would continue when, in August, Pochettino announced he would return for a second cycle on a four-year deal.
He lasted just over 100 days into that four-year contract before Manchester United's interest lured him away. To get Pochettino out of that contract, Manchester United was required to pay U.S. Soccer a $10 million fee in addition to a $2 million payment to secure the services of Pochettino's trusted staff as well.
In total, Pochettino amassed a record of of 21 wins, 12 losses and two draws across 35 matches with 75 different players earning a cap during his two-year tenure.
- IMAGO / APL
What comes next?
Following the two matches against Haiti, Pochettino and his staff will head to Manchester to begin preparation for his first match: a visit to Liverpool on Nov. 22. The Red Devils enter that match sitting 18th in the league, having won just one of their first 10 Premier League games this season.
U.S. Soccer, meanwhile, will begin a head coaching search led by CEO JT Batson and COO Dan Helfrich as well as federatin leadership that includes both USWNT head coach Emma Hayes and Vice President of Sporting Oguchi Onyewu. The federation says it will assess candidates from a "broad range of backgrounds".
“With the great combination of veterans, fantastic young talent and a world-class facility, we are confident in the future of this program,” Batson said. “We are looking for a leader with the talent, experience and belief to match our ambition, build on the culture and pathway now in place and help the USMNT take the next step.”
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