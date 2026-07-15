Mason Greenwood sends emotional farewell message to Marseille fans after sealing €39m Fenerbahce transfer

Hours after Fenerbahce officially confirmed his arrival, Greenwood took to social media to bid an emotional farewell to Marseille. The forward reflected on his two seasons at the Stade Velodrome and shared his appreciation for the backing he received.

Greenwood wrote on his social media accounts: "As my journey at Olympique de Marseille comes to an end, I want to thank you. It was a privilege to represent this club. To the supporters, thank you for supporting me at every step. Your support was essential and I will always keep these memories in mind. I wish the club the greatest success. Thank you Marseille."