Martin O'Neill 'saddened' by pitch invasion after Rangers vs Celtic clash as Bhoys boss fears 'magic' of Old Firm derby will be 'lost'

The veteran coach admitted he is "saddened" by the potential fallout, fearing that authorities will decide such large crowds are impossible to manage safely. Indeed, Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Division Chief Superintendent Emma Croft declared in the aftermath that having so many away fans at an Old Firm clash is "not workable with currently.

O'Neill continued: "So, there's something really magical about it and I'm really, obviously, quite saddened by the events. Saddened seems almost like you're minimising or downplaying things. But overall it's a shame because I think the things that I was hoping that would happen, and happened for a long time, may now not happen anymore.

"People are going to look at it and say 7,000 people at Ibrox or Celtic Park just cannot be policed. I don't know the answer, but I still think something would be seriously lost again if that atmosphere throughout the game is anything to go by."