Marseille player ratings vs Olympiacos: Neal Maupay and OM attack falter as Santiago Hezze strikes

Marseille’s Europa League campaign encountered a significant stumbling block as they were outmanoeuvred by a tactically disciplined Olympiacos side. Despite commanding 55% of the ball possession and generating 11 total shots, Bruno Genesio’s men lacked the clinical edge required to dismantle the Greek visitors' deep block. The match swung decisively just before the interval when Santiago Hezze capitalised on a setup by Chiquinho in the 42nd minute, leaving the hosts trailing at the break.
The second half saw OM attempt to shift their structural focus, introducing creative outlets like Amine Harit and fresh legs in attack, yet they remained unable to convert their territorial dominance into high-quality chances. While Marseille managed five shots on target, the Olympiacos rearguard remained resolute, absorbing pressure and forcing the hosts into wide areas where their crosses were comfortably dealt with.
The result leaves Marseille in 31st place in the table with zero points from two matches, highlighting a worrying lack of penetration in the final third.
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