'London will always be my home' - Marc Cucurella releases Chelsea farewell video over a month after sealing £52m Real Madrid transfer

In a video posted on his personal social media accounts, Cucurella reflected on his journey in west London, which saw him overcome a difficult start to win the 2024-25 UEFA Conference League and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Expressing his deep gratitude to everyone at the club, the Spanish international stated: "Hi Blues, after four seasons together, it's time to say goodbye. I have had some time to reflect and remember what we have lived together.

"I arrived here as a young lad with the dream of winning many trophies and playing in the Champions League. We had a tough start, it's true, but with hard work and effort we were able to turn it around.

"Thanks to this club and its high expectations today, I can honestly say that London will always be my home and you will always be part of my story."











