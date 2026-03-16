A glance at the CVs of his fellow goalkeepers at FC Bayern shows just how unique Leonard Prescott’s prospects are. Sven Ulreich and Jonas Urbig both made their debuts at the age of 19, for VfB Stuttgart and SSV Jahn Regensburg respectively, whilst Manuel Neuer did not make his debut for FC Schalke 04 until he was 20.
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Manuel Neuer didn’t even come close to that! A 16-year-old could make history for FC Bayern – but his statistics raise questions
With all of them now injured, Prescott could make his competitive debut for Bayern Munich’s first team on Wednesday in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta Bergamo – at the age of 16 years and 176 days. He would thus be four years younger than Neuer was at the time and two years younger than the youngest goalkeeper in FC Bayern’s history to date: Sven Scheuer played for the Munich side in 1989 at the age of 18.
At the same time, Prescott would become the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history and the eighth-youngest player ever. At the top of the list is Max Dowman, who made his debut for Arsenal in November at the age of 15. He is followed by Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund) and Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona).
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FC Bayern: Leonard Prescott was on the bench against Bayer Leverkusen
What are Prescott’s chances of playing? According to manager Vincent Kompany, Neuer (muscle tear) will not return until after the international break in early April. Ulreich suffered a torn muscle during the 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen and will be out for several weeks. Only Jonas Urbig could be fit by Wednesday. The 22-year-old suffered a concussion during the 6-1 first-leg victory against Atalanta.
The next in the pecking order would actually be Leon Klanac from the reserves (19), but he has been out for some time with a thigh injury. In the Regionalliga, he is being replaced by Jannis Bärtl (19). However, Kompany seems to rate U19 goalkeeper Prescott more highly. He was the third-choice keeper for the first leg against Atalanta and was on the bench as a substitute against Leverkusen.
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Leonard Prescott was born in New York and grew up in Berlin
Prescott was born in New York in 2009 to a German mother and an American father, grew up in Berlin and played for Union in the youth ranks. In 2023, Prescott moved to FC Bayern. He skipped the U17s entirely; since the summer, the 1.96-metre-tall giant has been in goal for the U19s. Strangely enough, statistically speaking, things have gone rather badly for him there: in 16 appearances, he has kept a clean sheet just once and conceded 30 goals. Although Prescott and his team qualified for the four-team main round as winners of preliminary round Group E, they currently sit fourth in Group C, behind RB Leipzig, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.
Prescott has already played for the German U16 and U17 teams. However, he also holds US citizenship and could therefore, in theory, play for their national team as well. His contract with FC Bayern runs until 2027.
A few years ago, a similarly young goalkeeper caused a sensation at FC Bayern: Christian Früchtl. In early 2016, manager Pep Guardiola took the 15-year-old to the training camp. He too was a German youth international goalkeeper, and he too was tall for his age. However, Früchtl did not make his first – and only – appearance for the Munich side until 2022, at the age of 22. Since the summer of 2024, he has been the reserve goalkeeper at Italian top-flight side US Lecce.
Leonard Prescott in FC Bayern's Under-19s
Competition Matches Goals conceded Clean sheets U19 Bundesliga 11 18 - UEFA Youth League 4 10 1 DFB Junior Cup 1 2 -