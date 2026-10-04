Manchester City Women continue perfect WSL start with thrilling comeback victory over struggling Arsenal

The defeat piles further pressure on Arsenal, who find themselves in a highly unusual 10th position in the league table. Despite dominating possession at times and registering 16 goal attempts, defensive vulnerabilities and poor game management ultimately cost them.

The London side failed to hold onto their lead twice, highlighting significant frailties at the back. After the final whistle, manager Renee Slegers was seen applauding the travelling fans and apologising, though the away support responded with encouraging applause despite the team's dismal start to the campaign.