Manchester City star Rayan Cherki hails France's fluid football on 'poor pitch' in Zinedine Zidane's debut win over Turkey

The dawn of Zidane's tenure as France head coach began with a successful, albeit testing, trip to Turkey. In a match defined by high stakes and a physical atmosphere, Les Bleus secured a victory to open their Nations League campaign on a positive note. Kylian Mbappe provided the decisive moment, finishing clinicaly before his evening was unfortunately cut short by a physical setback that has left fans and staff alike sweating on his fitness. Despite the captain's early exit and some signs of a team still in transition, the primary objective of securing three points on the road was achieved against a resilient Turkish side.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Cherki expressed his satisfaction with how the team navigated the difficult circumstances. The young midfielder was keen to highlight that while the performance was not perfect, the character shown by the squad was exemplary. "Frankly we are very happy," Cherki insisted while speaking to reporters in the mixed zone. "We knew it was going to be a pretty complicated match, we knew Turkey's qualities. The pitch didn't help us, a very complicated pitch. But frankly very happy with the game we produced. In the duels, we were present, we gave everything we could today."