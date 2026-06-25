AFP
Man Utd outcast Andre Onana set to remain at Trabzonspor on loan for another season as agreement close to being finalised
Trabzonspor extension on the horizon
According to the Daily Mail, United are close to agreeing terms with Trabzonspor for Onana to play a second season on loan at the Turkish club. The 30-year-old Cameroon international was sent on loan to Turkey after losing his place to Lammens, whose arrival effectively signalled the end of Onana's career in Manchester.
Onana enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign, culminating in a Turkish Cup triumph against Konyaspor in May. Despite United's preference to find a permanent buyer to recoup a portion of the £47.2 million paid to Inter Milan in 2023, another temporary switch is viewed as the most practical solution for all parties involved.£50 bonus
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- AFP
Awkward Old Trafford reunion avoided
The decision to send Onana back to Trabzonspor helps United avoid an awkward situation during pre-season training. The former Ajax shot-stopper still owns a house near Manchester and remains under contract for another two years, but Michael Carrick's side have no intention of reintegrating him into the first-team picture at Carrington.
The Mail adds that Onana’s extroverted personality and his substantial £120,000-a-week salary make him an unsuitable candidate to serve as a backup. Rather than having a high-profile figure sitting on the bench, United believe it is better for the goalkeeper to continue playing regular football in the Super Lig where he has already established himself as a fan favourite.
Lammens cemented as United number one
The rise of Lammens has completely changed the goalkeeping landscape at Old Trafford. Following his £21.7 million move from Royal Antwerp, Lammens was voted the Premier League’s transfer of the season after a standout debut year. His consistency and reliability have made him the undisputed first choice for the Red Devils.
With Lammens firmly established, United are now focusing their efforts on the transfer market to find a suitable deputy. While veteran Tom Heaton has been handed a new one-year extension, the club are said to be monitoring Leeds United’s Karl Darlow and Wolves’ Sam Johnstone as potential replacements for current number two Altay Bayindir, who could leave this summer.
- AFP
United look to the future after securing UCL return
United have begun planning for a new era following a successful 2025-2026 season, during which they secured a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure their return to the Champions League. This impressive campaign earned caretaker manager Carrick a permanent contract as a reward for his impact. Consequently, the club is ready to look firmly toward the future rather than giving the likes of Onana and Marcus Rashford clean slates, focusing instead on building a squad with high-calibre signings capable of sustaining the team's ongoing development.