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Man Utd legend urges club to launch sensational Trent Alexander-Arnold transfer swoop & makes bold Premier League title prediction
Man Utd told to target Alexander-Arnold
Valencia has backed United to make a shock move for Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled for game time at Real Madrid since joining on a free transfer last summer. With new Madrid boss Jose Mourinho shaking up his squad and reportedly closing in on the signing of Denzel Dumfries, the former Liverpool star faces an uncertain future in Spain.
Valencia believes that Alexander-Arnold’s experience and technical quality make him a perfect fit for the demands of playing for United. Speaking to Hajper, the former right-back said: "Trent is a player I like a lot. He has a very good right foot, he crosses well, and he is a player who defends well. He would be very good for Manchester United. He knows the Premier League. He knows what it means to win the Champions League and the Premier League. He is a passionate player, and I would like to see him at Manchester United."£50 bonus
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The personality required for Old Trafford
Despite the rare and controversial nature of signing a former Liverpool icon - who won two Premier League titles and a Champions League at Anfield - Valencia insists United must prioritise his talent. After starting just 14 league matches last season and dropping out of the England squad, Alexander-Arnold could find Old Trafford the perfect escape route from his Madrid struggles.
Expounding on why the 27-year-old would thrive in Manchester, Valencia added: "Hopefully it could happen, because we need players like that at Old Trafford. To play at that stadium, you need people with a lot of personality."
Defensive stability and Dalot’s future
Despite being a fan of Alexander-Arnold, Valencia was also quick to point out that current United star Diogo Dalot must remain a part of the project. The defender, who joined United in the summer of 2018 from Porto and is under contract until 2028, made 36 appearances across all competitions during the 2025-2026 season, scoring one goal and providing three assists.
"Do not make it difficult for me, because I would not like Diogo Dalot to leave," Valencia stated when asked about potential exits. "Manchester always have to renew the squad, and this is a team that we hope can have a good Premier League season and win it. But in terms of a right-back, I have not really thought about which player would be ready to play for Manchester United in that position. You caught me off guard because I have not thought about it. I just hope that whoever comes in can be the best possible option. And I hope Dalot does not leave, of course."
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Bold Premier League title prediction
Beyond transfers, Valencia is highly optimistic about United's future. While the club has struggled for consistency in recent years, the former winger believes the tide is turning and expects a massive shift in the Premier League hierarchy next season.
Offering a bold prediction for the final league table, Valencia tipped United to climb back to the very top, stating: “Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, City and Newcastle. That is how I think the Premier League will finish.” If Valencia’s prediction rings true, it would mark United’s first league title since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.