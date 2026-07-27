‘Somebody Man Utd have been looking at’ - Red Devils tipped to test ‘resolve’ of Nottingham Forest in bid to prise Player of the Year away from the City Ground

The Red Devils are preparing for a return to Champions League football and are said to view the 25-year-old Williams as a versatile option capable of addressing concerns on both the left and right sides of the defence. Former United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that the club are now in a position to push forward with a concrete offer for Williams.

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown provided insight into the club's thinking, stating: "Neco Williams is somebody who Man United have been looking at. He's somebody they really admire, Michael Carrick is a big fan, and I must admit I agree because I've been very impressed by what I've seen from him at Nottingham Forest.

"He's got plenty of experience in the Premier League now, he's performed very well at the top level and in Europe too, and he can play on both sides of the defence. Those are a few boxes ticked as far as Man United are concerned, so it wouldn't surprise me if they made a move to sign him sooner rather than later."











