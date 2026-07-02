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USMNT Winners and Losers GOAL
Alex Labidou

The wait is over - Malik Tillman's incredible free kick keeps America's dream run alive despite controversial Folarin Balogun red: Winners and losers from USMNT's win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Winners & Losers
FEATURES
Analysis
USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
USA
Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup
M. Pochettino
F. Balogun
M. Tillman

The red card given to Folarin Balogun could ended the USMNT's run in the World Cup, but the Americans' dream continues as they refused to cave in.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- There have been 24 years since the USMNT last advanced out of the knockout stage. Mauricio Pochettino and his team refused to make it 28.

The controversial decision to send Folarin Balogun off after he unintentionally stepped on the heel of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic could have ended it all.

"Never was a red card," Pochettino stressed in his postgame press conference. "It was never the intention to step on the player."

Christian Pulisic revealed the locker room came together to support Balogun after the game.

"Looking back at it seems so harsh for us to get that for him," he said. "I just told him that he's done so much for us, and now we got his back...I understand it's a dangerous act in a way, but like he's just trying to put his foot on the ground, and it wasn't high on his leg. It's just so unfortunate."

Similar plays have deflated the Americans in the past. Yet, as they've shown all tournament, Pochettino's side refused to give in.

"The players, I think, read [the situation] very well," he said. "We control that emotional part of the game [and] that was so important. Praise the players, because of the way that we controled a emotional game. How they managed the situation was amazing. And [we] showed that we are mature enough to keep continuing competing."

He certainly has Malik Tillman to thank. Just as the Bosnians were starting to pick up steam as a result of having a man advantage, the 24-year-old literally sent a dagger through with a free kick that will be discussed for ages. But he was not alone in delivering key plays for the Argentine.

The USMNT will now look ahead to facing Belgium in the Round of 16, knowing a win in front of what will likely be another boisterious crowd in Seattle could tee up their first quarterfinals appearance since 2002 - the last time they won a knockout stage game. The odds will be against them, with the Red Devils expected to be favorites, but that hasn't stopped this group before. Pochettino and his side could be on the verge of building something special over the next few weeks.

"It's about [winning], it's about now keeping that momentum," Pochettino said.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Folarin Balogun

    For about 40 minutes, it appeared as if luck wasn't on Balogun's side. It was clear the U.S. were aiming to feed him often and early in the first half, but the final play was lacking.

    In the 14th minute, the Monaco striker was fed a brilliant pass from Pulisic, cutting in from the left to the right side, and Balogun didn't get the right touch on it, sidefooting the chance. Then, in the 32nd minute, more angst came for the forward. Balogun got his touch right, pulling off a silky swipe to the left on the ball to beat a defender and score past Nikola Vasilj. Unfortunately, his timing was off, being called offside.

    Yet, in the 45th minute, Balogun wouldn't be denied. Tyler Adams had an impeccable backheel that found Tillman, who launched a killer pass into the box. The play was initially cut off by a Bosnian defender, but Balogun dug in for a scrappy play and got the ball back and blasted the shot home.

    It continues what has been a breakout 2026 for the forward, who ended his club season on a strong note and now has three goals in the World Cup. It was all looking promising for the 24-year-old until the 64th minute...

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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Folarin Balogun

    LeBron James congratulated Balogun after he scored in the first half.

    Dozens of celebrities and athletes came to his defense after he was sent off - ranging from NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes to NBA Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki. It showed just how maddening the referee Raphael Claus' call was.

    He signalled for a red card review. Watched the play multiple times. And still determined that a sending-off was required.

    In the 64th minute, Balogun and Muharemovic were battling for a ball in the air, and as the forward leapt in the air, he landed awkwardly on Muharemovic's heel. There was clearly no intent, but Claus still signalled for a red card - prematurely ending a stellar night for the forward and leaving the USMNT at a 10-man disadvantage for the rest of the contest. As a result, Balogun becomes the first player since Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 World Cup final to score and be sent off in the same game.

    "Pretty cool record, huh," USMNT defender Chris Richards said to add levity. "We told him that we've got his back now again. We've known we're a team of 26, not just one...We know that if it's Pepi or Haji, whoever the case, is gonna step up next and that they're gonna do their job just as well as he did."

    The future implications are massive.

    Balogun will receive an automatic one-game suspension in the U.S.'s upcoming game against Belgium, and the penalty could be even worse depending on what FIFA's disciplinary committee decides. Pochettino was stunned to learn due to FIFA rules, U.S. Soccer can not appeal the suspension. And the governing body, itself, can't change the outcome of the one-game ban.

    FIFA, which overlooked a similar play from Argentina star Lionel Messi, should strongly consider changing this rule for future tournaments.

    "In this stage of the tournament, where every player is important, I think it's a bit bogus," Weston McKennie.


  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Malik Tillman

    WHAT. A. GOAL.

    During the group stage, Tillman did everything but score for the USMNT as arguably their unsung hero. On Wednesday, he delivered what might have been the best performance of his young career, making sure his name was on the scoresheet with a free kick that American fans will be talking about for decades. And let's not forget, he also essentially assisted Balogun's opener in the first half.

    This past 12 months for Tillman have been interesting for the 24-year-old. He landed a big move to succeed German international Florian Wirtz at Bayern Leverkusen as a No. 10, essentially lost his spot, and played minimal minutes at the end of a poor season for the club. Yet, under Pochettino's guidance on the national team, Tillman has been given new life in a new position at the No. 8 spot and has thrived there.

    "Malik is an amazing player, full of talent," Pochettino said. "We knew that he has that talent through the time to do what he did. So happy for him. Tough [club] season for him, but the thing now is [he is] enjoying [his play], and we are enjoying that the fans are enjoying [that] a lot."

    His athleticism and technical ability mean he's able to not only win the ball, but also spark quick movements on the other end of the ball. And there is no question that his free kick calmed what had been a nervy stretch for Pochettino, following Balogun's red.

    In the past, Tillman's quiet demeanor has been criticized as a potential lack of passion. On Wednesday, that poise proved criticial for Pochettino and the national team.


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  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Sergej Barbarez

    Let's start on a positive. Bosnia and Herzegovina have plenty to be proud of. They reached the Round of 32 in only their second World Cup appearance, with their last outing in this tournament coming in 2014.

    Despite the defeat, the Bosnia and Herzegovina media was largely complimentary of Sergej Barbarez's efforts, and he pointed to the fact that this national team is capable of more in the future.

    "This is only the beginning for us," he said after the game.

    Yet, he will likely rue some of the lineup choices he made heading into the contest - choosing to bench American-born Esmir Bajraktarević after a solid performance against Qatar in favor of a more defensive lineup. The moves appeared to backfire as his team took just one shot in the first half and had 38 percent possession.

    By the time he rolled out his substitutes, it was a little bit too late as his side was chasing a 1-0 contest. Make no mistake, the Americans were the favorites, but considering the experience in the Bosnian frontline with players like Eden Dzeko on the squad, it appears to be a missed opportunity.

  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    WINNER: Mauricio Pochettino

    Pochettino came to the USMNT as a well-regarded club program builder, having successfully rebuilt Southampton and Tottenham and playing a significant role in introducing young players to the mix at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. Despite his globally respect he has commanded, the reality remained that he had never coached a national team prior to accepting the position to lead the Americans.

    Now, after locking in the most wins by a U.S. coach at the World Cup tournament, Pochettino was asked to reflect what that all means and how this all compares in the totality of his career. He acknowledged that while all of the clubs he's managed have high levels of prestige, there is a uniqueness to achieving success on a national team level.

    "Every single competition is different. I think the World Cup is different because you defend the culture of the people," Pochettino explained. "On the field, you need to try to show how you are as a country. In the identity, [it is]so important how you play, is how you live, and how you are...It's representing your country, it's fighting for your flag...I think it's much, much, much bigger, you know, than things of a club, of course, than when you represent a club.

    Pochettino did stress that there are some similarities, especially when you coach a massive club like some of the ones he has coached in the past. He pointed to his own time as a national team player for Argentina and how now coaching the U.S. is bringing similar feeling - despite adamantly insisting he's "200 percent Argentino."

    "I lived that space like a player in Argentina, but now like a coach, it's an amazing feeling," he said.

    In the 22 months since the Argentine's arrival, he has stressed resiliency throughout every challenge thrown his side. He has bristled at the concept of stars, stressing the importance of the collective. The lessons learned in tournaments like last year's Gold Cup, where the USMNT were missing several stars, appear to have built an internal confidence within this group.

    Much has been made about the resources put together to bring Pochettino to America. But in his initial press conference, he promised a proactive side, one that dictates the game to the opposition. Outside of an outlying game against Turkiye, where he played a largely rotated squad, so far the U.S. have delivered on that promise.



  • USA v Bosnia and Herzegovina: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LOSER: Nikola Vasilj

    It should be said that Vasilj showed real toughness to stay in the game after accidentally taking a cleat to the face as Antonee Robinson chased the USMNT’s opener. The Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper passed concussion protocol and played the full match.

    Whether the blow affected his performance is impossible to know, but what followed was a miserable showing for both player and country. Vasilj could, and probably should, have saved both of the Americans’ goals, and he finished the night without making a single save. He looked shaky throughout and likely would have conceded a third had Folarin Balogun stayed onside in the 32nd minute.

    Given the stakes for Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, it was a night the 30-year-old will want to forget quickly.