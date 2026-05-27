According to Sport Bild, Juventus Turin and Manchester City have approached the German record champions about Nübel and are already in contact with the 29-year-old goalkeeper's management.
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Major transfer surprise at FC Bayern: Manchester City are reportedly keen to sign a player set to leave the German champions
According to the newspaper, Bayern are demanding a transfer fee of between ten and 15 million euros for Nübel. That demand was one reason why VfB ultimately decided against signing the goalkeeper, who has been on loan for the past three years, on a permanent basis. Despite that, *Sport Bild* reports that manager Sebastian Hoeneß was keen to keep working with Nübel and had made this clear to the club's sporting management.
Ultimately, Nübel's salary proved decisive: the 29-year-old played his 129th and final game for VfB in Saturday's DFB Cup final against his actual employer. On the one hand, Nübel was reportedly unwilling to accept a substantial pay cut; on the other, the German record champions are said to have covered the lion's share of his rumoured €11m-per-year salary—€7m—during the loan.
As a result, VfB will hand the number one shirt to Dennis Seimen, who is poised to lead the club through the demanding 2026/27 campaign, including its return to the Champions League. Last term, Seimen excelled on loan at SC Paderborn, playing a central role in the East Westphalians' third ever promotion to the Bundesliga.
Originally recruited from the Karlsruher SC youth setup, Seimen progressed through every age group from U17 onwards and now returns to the Swabians as their new first-choice shot-stopper. Nübel, meanwhile, was reportedly told some time ago during a "secret meeting" with Bayern's goalkeeping coach Michael Rechner that he no longer featured in the record champions' plans at all.
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FC Bayern: Could there be a swap deal with Newcastle United involving Nübel and Anthony Gordon?
He has been strongly advised to seek a new club. As yet, there has been no face-to-face meeting with sporting director Max Eberl or sporting director Christoph Freund.
Last week, ran.de reported that Nübel will not play for either VfB or Bayern Munich next season, and that three unnamed top clubs are competing for the national goalkeeper's services. Bayern are said to be hoping for offers from the financially powerful Premier League so they can negotiate a win-win situation for both player and club.
On one hand, he would avoid a pay cut; on the other, Bayern would secure their asking price for a goalkeeper they signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in 2020. According to Bild, Nübel could even serve as a bargaining chip in the proposed move for Anthony Gordon.
Newcastle United are reported to be seeking a new goalkeeper, with Sky claiming they have already sounded out RC Lens about Robin Risser, though the French cup winners are holding out for between 30 and 40 million euros. Nübel could be used as a makeweight to lower the cost of Gordon's transfer.
The Magpies are reportedly demanding up to €80 million for the Bayern target. Gordon has been linked with a move to Munich for many weeks now, as he would raise the squad's quality, both as a backup for Harry Kane and as a challenger to Luis Diaz on the left wing. However, Mundo Deportivo claims that FC Barcelona are now in pole position for the England international.
At Newcastle, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope contested the number one jersey all season, with Ramsdale making 23 appearances and Pope 36; neither established clear supremacy. That means Nübel would arrive with a realistic chance of regular game time.
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Manchester City would not be a good option for Nübel – Juventus, on the other hand, certainly would.
The outlook is bleaker at Manchester City. Gianluigi Donnarumma is entrenched as first-choice goalkeeper, and the club paid €31 million last summer for James Trafford as his deputy. Yet Trafford could soon move on, which would at least open the second-choice role for Nübel. The only question is whether he would accept that role again, as he did at Bayern behind Manuel Neuer.
A move to Juventus might therefore be a more promising option. The Bianconeri's own goalkeeping situation remains fluid: Michele Di Gregorio was first choice for much of last season, yet he failed to convince fully and was benched in favour of backup Mattia Perin on several occasions.
Italian outlets, including Football Italia, claim Juve have already placed a €15 million price tag on Di Gregorio, suggesting the club's goalkeeping carousel may keep spinning.
Alexander Nübel: Performance data and statistics
Club Matches Goals conceded Clean sheets VfB Stuttgart 129 180 38 AS Monaco 97 126 24 FC Schalke 04 53 76 14 FC Bayern 4 4 1