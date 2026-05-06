Three days after losing the semi-final second leg 2–4 at FC Barcelona, coach José Barcala's retooled side fought back to draw 1–1 (0–1) with TSG Hoffenheim. The result ended FCB's 20-match winning run in the league.
IMAGO / Eibner
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Major shake-up following the defeat to Barça: FC Bayern's incredible winning streak comes to an end
Bayern, who made seven changes to the side that played at Camp Nou, spent much of the match chasing the game. Defender Magdalena Eriksson (89') managed to salvage a point with a header from a cross by Klara Bühl. Striker Selina Cerci (41') had put TSG ahead.
The result means Bayern are now mathematically certain of the league title, and they can complete back-to-back domestic doubles by beating VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB Cup final on 14 May.
Hoffenheim, however, suffered a potentially decisive blow in the race for third place and the accompanying Champions League play-off berth; with two matchdays left, they remain six points behind Eintracht Frankfurt.