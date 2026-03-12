AFP
Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike opens up on playing with Lionel Messi, Neymar & Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain & names favourite team-mate at Anfield
The ultimate footballing education
Reflecting on those superstar sessions in Paris, and his pride at having worked with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, Ekitike toldTNT Sports: "I can't lie, it was difficult for me to go on the pitch and be able to do what they were doing on the same level. I think I've never reached that level yet. It was about learning on the pitch, training, I saw a lot of great things. It's not even just skills, I learned how to move without the ball, how I touch the ball, how I score goals, confidence in the game. When I look back, it wasn't a great time for me [at PSG] but I think that's what I needed at that time. I learned so much, I'm so grateful to have been there with such good players. It's a great picture I can put in my house because I played with the best player in the history of football. It was nice."
Ambitions to reach the summit
Since his £79 million summer switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Frenchman has been in impressive form for Liverpool, netting 15 goals and providing six assists across 38 appearances. This purple patch has seen him break into Didier Deschamps' France squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup. However, the striker isn't satisfied with just being a regular starter; he has his sights set on the individual pinnacle of the game.
When asked by Owen Hargreaves if he has the potential to become the world’s best, Ekitike replied: "I think I can, I think I can. There's room for improvement, I have to work more, progress, but obviously I'm where I wanted to be, and I am here. When I say I'm not scared of anything, it's like I don't fear pressure. People have expectations of me and I actually love that. It's exciting for me to be here, to play big games, to play in big competitions. I always wanted to be there and play in those types of games for such a big club."
A special bond with Florian Wirtz
While his past was defined by the 'MMN' trio, his present at Liverpool is defined by a growing partnership with fellow marquee signing Florian Wirtz. While both players took time to acclimatise to life on Merseyside, they have gradually formed a strong understanding that Ekitike believes is the key to his own individual success in front of goal.
Ekitike was glowing in his assessment of the No.10, stating: "In this team, I think he's the player I like to play with the most. I like the other players as well, but when you play as a striker and you have a No. 10 that understands football so much and wants to play the same football as you, it makes things easy. I told him that if we play together, we're going to do great things. If he gives me the ball, I give it back and things will happen. I enjoy playing with him so much, and I know he's a player who can give me so many assists throughout the season. That's good to have a player on this on your side that can make you shine."
Looking ahead to the World Cup
With 13 goal contributions for Wirtz and Ekitike’s own impressive tally, Liverpool’s future looks bright. The French forward’s evolution from a fringe player in Paris to a focal point in the Premier League has been swift, and he credits his mental fortitude for the transition. By embracing the pressure of the Anfield crowd, Ekitike is proving that the lessons learned from Messi and company have prepared him for the very highest level of the sport.
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the former Reims man is expected to play a significant role for France. His ability to link play, combined with the clinical finishing he has sharpened in England, makes him one of the most exciting prospects in Europe.
