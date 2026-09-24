Lionel Scaloni delays Argentina contract renewal meeting with federation president over unexpected dentist visit

Scaloni has provided an update on his future with the Argentina national team, revealing that a dental issue prevented a crucial meeting regarding his contract renewal. Speaking to Argentine outlet Olé on the sidelines of the national team's training during the current international break, the manager admitted that official discussions have not yet taken place.

"I had time to disconnect a bit, to let the bitterness of not being able to win pass but with the peace of mind that everything was given," Scaloni explained. "Regarding my situation, there is no news. We were going to meet yesterday but I had to go to the dentist and we couldn't. There is a predisposition to sit down, for now everything is the same."



