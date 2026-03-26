Leaving Liverpool FC this summer: first club to show interest in Mohamed Salah?

In the past, Al-Ittihad had repeatedly been linked with Salah, but nothing ever materialised in terms of a transfer. Things had quietened down following the 33-year-old’s contract extension in April 2025, but the surprise news of his departure at the end of the season has reignited the rumours.

According to the ESPN report, Al Qadsiah is the only other club said to have the financial resources to fund a move for Salah to the desert. CR7’s club Al Nassr and Al Hilal, the former club of Brazil’s superstar Neymar, are reportedly not in the running.

A potential suitor would apparently not have to pay a transfer fee for the Egyptian. Despite his contract running until 2027, Salah and Liverpool are said to have agreed that the player could leave the Reds on a free transfer.