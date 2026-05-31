Getty Images Sport
Is Lauren James injured? Lionesses get fitness update ahead of crunch clash with Spain after seeing Chelsea star sit out World Sevens Football final
Injury concerns surround Chelsea talisman
The Lionesses have been handed a significant fitness update regarding Lauren James as they prepare for a high-stakes encounter with Spain. While Chelsea celebrated lifting the World Sevens trophy following a dramatic 6-5 victory over Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium, the absence of James from the matchday squad has sparked fears that the attacker could be carrying an injury. Having been a key figure for club and country, any potential setback for the 22-year-old would be a heavy blow for Sarina Wiegman's plans.
- Getty Images
The reason James missed the final was revealed
The absence of James from the final matchday action remained the primary talking point for those looking ahead to the international break. It is raising questions about her readiness to face Spain in the Women's World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. Bompastor provided an explanation James' current condition, telling reporters: "She just picked up a small injury. We still need to assess her and see if she could be joining the camp for England."
Winning mentality drives Blues to success
Meanwhile, Alyssa Thompson believed the winning mindset ingrained within the Chelsea squad was crucial to the success, noting that the team always wants to win in anything they do. She told the Blues' official website: "It was a way for us to have fun and compete, but at Chelsea, we always want to win in anything we do. We kept on believing in each other [in the final], knowing that even when we were down, we were still able to come back and win. I think that is something that we want to keep doing with Chelsea."
- Getty Images
Building momentum for the new season
The victory provides a positive end to the term for Chelsea, who are entering a new era under Bompastor. Thompson believes the spirit shown during the World Sevens can be a platform for future success. "Having a lot of fun together is something we kind of lost during the season, so having a lot of fun together, believing in each other, and being able to come back from things that might seem impossible is something we can bring into next season," the forward explained.