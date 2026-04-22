Lamine Yamal collapses moments after scoring from the penalty spot. FC Barcelona are understandably worried about their young star

Barcelona’s medical team quickly treated the star forward on the pitch. Moments later, Yamal limped off, visibly disappointed, and headed straight for the dressing room. Roony Bardghji replaced him. The exact nature and severity of the injury were initially unclear.

The injury could have occurred during the penalty-earning incident: Yamal collided with Celta defender Yoel Lago while attempting a feint in the box, forcing referee José Luis Munuera Montero to point to the spot.

Barely had Yamal departed the field when the match was suspended for just under 20 minutes due to a medical emergency in the stands.