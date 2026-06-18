Lamine Yamal at St. Andrew's! Tom Brady's Birmingham City to host Barcelona in blockbuster pre-season friendly

Hansi Flick's Barca team will utilise a two-week training base near Burton-upon-Trent to kick off their official preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. The high-profile fixture against Championship side Birmingham represents a good test for the Catalan giants as their German manager looks to integrate fresh tactical patterns and build fitness levels ahead of another demanding domestic and European season.

However, the strength of the squad at Flick's disposal during the early part of the summer will be heavily impacted by the ongoing 2026 World Cup. With several marquee stars expected to be rested following their international commitments, the pre-season camp will provide a golden opportunity for the club's younger fringe players to impress the coaching staff. There is, however, still an outside chance that superstars like Lamine Yamal could make the trip.