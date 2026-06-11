Getty Images Sport
Lamine Yamal & Nico Williams return to full training with Spain in major boost ahead of World Cup opener vs Cape Verde
Talismanic Spain wingers back in action
Yamal and Williams returned to full training with Spain at the team's base camp in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday. The news comes as an enormous relief to head coach Luis de la Fuente, who has been sweating on the fitness of his two most explosive wide players just days before their tournament begins.
Yamal, Williams and Victor Munoz had all missed the final warm-up friendly match against Peru on Monday because of injuries. While the rest of the squad travelled for that fixture, the trio remained at the team's training base to undergo intensive rehabilitation programmes to ensure they could head to the tournament properly prepared.
- Getty Images Sport
Yamal overcoming hamstring concerns
There was particular concern surrounding Barcelona star Yamal, who has not played a competitive match since April 22 because of an injured left hamstring. The 18-year-old is considered a vital component of Spain’s attacking philosophy, and his long-term absence had sparked fears that he might miss the group stages entirely.
However, the outlook is now much more positive. Spain coach said last week he expects Yamal to be "ready to play" in Spain's opening World Cup game, although he admitted that the Barcelona winger's involvement could be limited to "just a few minutes". Even a cameo appearance would be welcomed by the Spanish faithful as they look to build momentum early on.
Team morale on the rise
The return of the star pair was met with high spirits within the camp as the European champions finalised their preparations. Team-mates celebrated Yamal and Williams' recuperation by inviting them to run the gauntlet at the start of Thursday's training session. The upbeat atmosphere continued as goalkeeper Unai Simon followed the two to celebrate his birthday.
With Yamal and Williams back in the fold, Spain can now focus on the tactical nuances required for their Group H campaign. The blend of youth and experience in the squad has made them one of the pre-tournament favourites, and having their full complement of attacking talent available significantly strengthens that claim.
- Getty Images Sport
Road to World Cup knockout stages
Spain will take on Cape Verde in Atlanta on June 15 as they begin their quest for a second World Cup title. It is a fixture Spain are expected to win, and the potential presence of Williams and Yamal adds a layer of unpredictability that Cape Verde's defence will struggle to contain.
The path through the group stage will not be without its challenges. After Cape Verde, Spain face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara, Mexico. De la Fuente will be hoping that both Yamal and Williams can use the opening match to find their rhythm.
How far will Spain go at the World Cup?
271 Votes