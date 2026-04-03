Lamine Yamal and 9 teenage sensations set to turn the 2026 World Cup on its head

This summer, the spotlight will once again be on Croatia’s veterans, with 40-year-old Luka Modrić leading the way at the fifth World Cup of his illustrious career. But behind these familiar names, a new generation of talent is emerging, with Luka Vuskovic undoubtedly one of the most promising players. All this follows a season in which he has emerged as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe.
The player, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, shone during his spell at Hamburger SV, which led to interest from Barcelona, whilst he played his first two international matches during the World Cup qualifiers. The 19-year-old Vuskovic is not only a top-class defender but also a real threat from set-pieces. He could even start in the starting line-up for manager Zlatko Dalic’s side this summer, as Josko Gvardiol is in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.