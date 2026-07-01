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Kylian Mbappe breaks Ronaldo World Cup record after scoring brace in France's last-32 romp against Sweden
Mbappe eclipses Brazilian legends
The record-breaking moment arrived in the 45th minute. After a sharp give-and-go with Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe crossed over Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres before rifling a finish past goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom. The goal was Mbappe’s ninth in the knockout stages of the World Cup, breaking the record mark previously shared by Brazilian icons Leonidas and Ronaldo.
"I'm very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do, but it's not just about me," Mbappe said. "The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning."
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Chasing Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot
Mbappe was not finished with his record-breaking afternoon after the restart. After Bradley Barcola doubled the French lead early in the second half, Mbappe added a third in the 74th minute. Latching onto a perfectly weighted pass from Michael Olise, the forward finished expertly into the far corner to put the result beyond any doubt.
The strike was his sixth of the 2026 tournament, moving him level with Argentina legend Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. Perhaps more significantly, Mbappe now boasts 18 goals, leaving him only one goal behind Messi’s all-time World Cup total of 19.
Emotional tribute to Didier Deschamps
Immediately after making history, Mbappe raced to the touchline to celebrate with head coach Didier Deschamps. It was a poignant moment for the French camp, marking Deschamps' return to the dugout after he was forced to miss the final group-stage match against Norway to attend his mother’s funeral.
The captain’s gesture underlined the unity within the squad as they transition into the business end of the tournament. Mbappe gave his support to the coach by saying: "He knows that he will never be alone with us and we will support him." Deschamps reacted to the tribute paid by the players. "We're on a mission - so am I with them," Deschamps said.
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Showdown against Paraguay up next
The result against Sweden marked their biggest win in the knockout stages since the 1998 final, when they beat Brazil. France will now face a crucial round of 16 match against Paraguay in Philadelphia on July 4. With Mbappe in record-breaking form and the supporting cast firing on all cylinders, Les Bleus look like the team to beat as the bracket begins to narrow in North America.