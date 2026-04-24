The leaflet was meant to raise children’s awareness of racism, but the campaign backfired spectacularly. One of the cartoons depicted a Ku Klux Klan member—easily recognised by his white robe and pointed hood—wearing an FC Millwall logo on his chest.
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Ku Klux Klan links prompt English club to weigh legal action against Westminster City Council
The story draws on the experiences of former Chelsea professional Paul Canoville, who in 1981 became the club’s first black player. Now 64, he recounts his battles with racism in English football.
He vividly recalls an away trip to Millwall FC, where he endured severe racist abuse from the home fans. “Racism has never gone away. I was viciously abused during a reserve match at Millwall, but then I was able to show the racists my 1984 Second Division championship medal,” he states.
Millwall reserves the right to take legal action
Distribution of the leaflet has now ceased, and Westminster Borough Council has apologised to the club based in south-east London. The council has confirmed that no further copies of the image featuring the club’s logo will be produced or distributed, and that all remaining material in its possession will be destroyed.
The council also issued a “full apology for the serious misuse of a registered club badge”, explaining that the crest had been “affixed to an image of a member of a racist hate group in a child-rearing brochure distributed in schools, thereby creating a false and damaging image of the club”.
Millwall has not ruled out legal action and is reviewing its position; the club will make no further comment at this time.