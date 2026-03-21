Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti spoke to DAZN a few minutes before the home match against Sassuolo, a fixture for the 30th round of the Serie A season: "It’s great; in such a beautiful stadium and with all this support, we’re experiencing the best moment of our careers."
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Juventus, Spalletti: "Vlahovic on the pitch? We'll need to see if he's needed in the second half. Boga showed off his trademark style."
PITFALLS
"I'm the one the Sassuolo manager has built the team around; he knows exactly what he wants. They're one of the strongest teams at the moment when it comes to winning the ball back: we need to stay organised, even though we'll have to attack to score goals. They're good at anticipating the game, so we'll have to take a few risks. Once you know them, the risk becomes less of a factor."
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He then described Boga’s performance and how he’d been used: “He’s doing brilliantly; he immediately showed off his trademark blistering pace and skill in tight spaces. Everyone told me he’d never played in midfield before, but he’s been excellent. He always finds space, and we need to be good at setting him up, although he also needs to come and play as part of the team.”
VLAHOVIC
Finally, Spalletti concluded by discussing the possibility of Vlahovic returning to the pitch, even if only for a few minutes: "We’ve gone through periods without a centre-forward; today we have four on the bench: we’ll have to see what the situation is in the second half."