'Playing the best football in Europe and the world' - Joan Laporta talks up red-hot Barcelona ahead of Galatasaray test

A flawless run of nine consecutive victories across all competitions has further solidified Laporta's belief that the Blaugrana's enthralling brand of football currently sets the benchmark above Europe's other elite clubs.

Assessing the level of performance produced by Flick's side when speaking to reporters, Laporta stressed: "Barca, with all due humility, is playing the best football in Europe and the world. There are other teams that are very good, like PSG or Bayern Munich, and they are also contenders to win competitions.

"Then again, there's always the odd surprise, and we have to be ready, but in terms of quality football, we are the ones playing the best and putting on a show. We make sure that football fans and Barca supporters have a good time; we play a style of football that people love."