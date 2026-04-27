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Jesse Lingard insists Bruno Fernandes should be in Ballon d'Or running after 'extraordinary' season' for Man Utd & gives honest verdict on Michael Carrick
Fernandes spearheading top four bid
Fernandes has been the driving force behind United's push for a top-four Premier League finish and Champions League qualification, registering eight goals and 18 assists in 30 appearances to date. The Portugal international is only two assists shy of equalling the league's single-season record, jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, and still has five games remaining to reach the hallowed mark. Several pundits have backed Fernandes to win the PFA Player of the Year award, but Lingard has gone a step further by suggesting he should be in the Ballon d'Or conversation, despite United's absence from European football this season.
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'He has to be up there!'
Lingard played alongside Fernandes at Old Trafford between 2020 and 2022, and believes his old colleague should "100 percent" be in consideration for football's ultimate individual prize.
"His performances at Manchester United this season have been extraordinary. He has to be up there," Lingard said in an interview with BBC Sport.
He added on his close relationship with Fernandes: "He always wanted to see the best of me at United. He's always been a guy that's been there, that I can always reach out to."
The 32-cap England international's comments come after another of his former United colleagues, Paul Pogba, claimed that Fernandes would definitely be in the Ballon d'Or reckoning if he played for Manchester City, who have been the dominant force in Manchester for the best part of a decade under Pep Guardiola.
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Tipping Carrick for permanent job
United are, however, enjoying a resurgence under Carrick, who has overseen eight wins out of 12 since replacing Ruben Amorim as head coach in January. Lingard feels that Carrick has done enough to earn the job on a permanent basis, claiming the Red Devils have come on "leaps and bounds" on the legendary former midfielder's watch.
"It can be difficult with different managers coming in, having different ideas, different personnel," he says. "But I think they're really on the right track with Michael. I know him from my United days. I know how he operates. The lads are doing really well under him. He's got that Manchester United DNA inside of him. He knows the ins and outs of the club."
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What comes next?
Lingard left United as a free agent in the summer of 2022 before taking in an underwhelming spell at Nottingham Forest. The midfielder went on to spend two seasons at FC Seoul in South Korea, which he says was a necessity to "clear my mind" and rediscover his passion for the game.
"We achieved amazing things [at United]," Lingard said. "But there's going to be a point in time where you move on. For me, it was Korea."
The United academy graduate joined Corinthians on a free transfer in March, and has already appeared in five Brazilian Serie A matches for the club. He will be back in action when Corinthians take on Penarol in the Copa Libertadores group stages on Thursday night.
Fernandes and Carrick, meanwhile, are focused on United's next Premier League game at home to Brentford on Monday night. They will complete their campaign with games against Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.